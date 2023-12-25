What Are The Chances Of BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (BGLC) Being A Good Investment?

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp (NASDAQ:BGLC) has a beta value of 1.88 and has seen 67729.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.54M, closed the last trade at $0.54 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -6.90% during that session. The BGLC stock price is -3211.11% off its 52-week high price of $17.88 and 42.59% above the 52-week low of $0.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.13 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.03 million shares.

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp (NASDAQ:BGLC) trade information

Sporting -6.90% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the BGLC stock price touched $0.54 or saw a rise of 20.59%. Year-to-date, BioNexus Gene Lab Corp shares have moved -95.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -20.59%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BioNexus Gene Lab Corp (NASDAQ:BGLC) have changed 57.89%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.83 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.16.

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp (BGLC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -90.62% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -4.42% over the past 5 years.

BGLC Dividends

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp (NASDAQ:BGLC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 50.53% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.15% with a share float percentage of 2.33%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BioNexus Gene Lab Corp having a total of 5 institutions that hold shares in the company.