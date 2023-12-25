Wearable Devices Ltd (WLDS) Has A Bright Growth Prospects For 2023

Wearable Devices Ltd (NASDAQ:WLDS) has a beta value of 1.92 and has seen 0.11 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.17M, closed the last trade at $0.32 per share which meant it 0.37% during that session. The WLDS stock price is -700.0% off its 52-week high price of $2.56 and 18.75% above the 52-week low of $0.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.28 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 392.36K shares.

Wearable Devices Ltd (NASDAQ:WLDS) trade information

Sporting 0.37% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the WLDS stock price touched $0.32 or saw a rise of 10.06%. Year-to-date, Wearable Devices Ltd shares have moved -25.64%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Wearable Devices Ltd (NASDAQ:WLDS) have changed -4.98%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.49 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.64.

Wearable Devices Ltd (WLDS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -80.33% over the past 6 months.

WLDS Dividends

Wearable Devices Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Wearable Devices Ltd (NASDAQ:WLDS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 39.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.09% with a share float percentage of 3.46%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Wearable Devices Ltd having a total of 9 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Goldman Sachs Group Inc with over 27245.0 shares worth more than $38960.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Goldman Sachs Group Inc held 0.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Two Sigma Securities, LLC, with the holding of over 13921.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $19907.0 and represent 0.09% of shares outstanding.