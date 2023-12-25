Weak Fundamental Momentum Sinks Notable Labs Ltd

Notable Labs Ltd (NASDAQ:NTBL) has a beta value of 0.88 and has seen 82851.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $175.47M, closed the last trade at $2.26 per share which meant it lost -$0.24 on the day or -9.60% during that session. The NTBL stock price is -395.58% off its 52-week high price of $11.20 and 0.44% above the 52-week low of $2.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 29000.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 43.07K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Notable Labs Ltd (NTBL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Notable Labs Ltd (NASDAQ:NTBL) trade information

Sporting -9.60% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the NTBL stock price touched $2.26 or saw a rise of 27.8%. Year-to-date, Notable Labs Ltd shares have moved -46.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -27.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Notable Labs Ltd (NASDAQ:NTBL) have changed -40.68%. Short interest in the company has seen 32790.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.73.

Notable Labs Ltd (NTBL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Notable Labs Ltd shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -75.45% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 92.85%, compared to 15.70% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -2.40% over the past 5 years.

NTBL Dividends

Notable Labs Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Notable Labs Ltd (NASDAQ:NTBL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.63% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.19% with a share float percentage of 3.78%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Notable Labs Ltd having a total of 25 institutions that hold shares in the company.