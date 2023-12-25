Weak Fundamental Momentum Sinks Assure Holdings Corp

Assure Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IONM) has a beta value of 1.72 and has seen 0.11 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.63M, closed the last trade at $0.30 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -3.26% during that session. The IONM stock price is -2876.67% off its 52-week high price of $8.93 and 33.33% above the 52-week low of $0.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.9 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.31 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Assure Holdings Corp (IONM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Assure Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IONM) trade information

Sporting -3.26% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the IONM stock price touched $0.30 or saw a rise of 26.83%. Year-to-date, Assure Holdings Corp shares have moved -94.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -20.37%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Assure Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IONM) have changed 3.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 66240.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.06.

Assure Holdings Corp (IONM) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -62.53% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -19.33% over the past 5 years.

IONM Dividends

Assure Holdings Corp is expected to release its next earnings report between December 15 and December 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Assure Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IONM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.14% with a share float percentage of 3.27%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Assure Holdings Corp having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sabby Management, LLC with over 0.13 million shares worth more than $0.13 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Sabby Management, LLC held 1.98% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Walleye Capital LLC, with the holding of over 99314.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $94348.0 and represent 1.48% of shares outstanding.