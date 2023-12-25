Weak Fundamental Momentum Pushes Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (HARP) Lower

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) has a beta value of 2.09 and has seen 0.17 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $203.16M, closed the last trade at $12.00 per share which meant it gained $0.7 on the day or 6.19% during that session. The HARP stock price is -26.58% off its 52-week high price of $15.19 and 74.08% above the 52-week low of $3.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.27 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 208.48K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (HARP) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.33. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.74.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) trade information

Sporting 6.19% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the HARP stock price touched $12.00 or saw a rise of 2.04%. Year-to-date, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc shares have moved 65.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 18.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) have changed -7.12%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.4 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (HARP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Harpoon Therapeutics Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 90.63% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 90.54%, compared to 11.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 86.50% and 73.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 18.00%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.24 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.25 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $4.09 million and $8.58 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 28.10% for the current quarter and -27.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -24.57% over the past 5 years.

HARP Dividends

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on November 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.73% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 45.08% with a share float percentage of 46.35%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Harpoon Therapeutics Inc having a total of 44 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are BioImpact Capital LLC with over 0.32 million shares worth more than $2.27 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, BioImpact Capital LLC held 0.82% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is MPM Asset Management, LLC, with the holding of over 0.31 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.22 million and represent 0.81% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.18% shares in the company for having 69106.0 shares of worth $0.49 million while later fund manager owns 44530.0 shares of worth $0.35 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.11% of company’s outstanding stock.