Weak Fundamental Momentum Pushes Eterna Therapeutics Inc (ERNA) Lower

Eterna Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ERNA) has a beta value of 4.24 and has seen 66588.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.12M, closed the last trade at $1.87 per share which meant it gained $0.16 on the day or 9.36% during that session. The ERNA stock price is -186.1% off its 52-week high price of $5.35 and 55.08% above the 52-week low of $0.84. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 52980.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 31.73K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Eterna Therapeutics Inc (ERNA) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Eterna Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ERNA) trade information

Sporting 9.36% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the ERNA stock price touched $1.87 or saw a rise of 6.5%. Year-to-date, Eterna Therapeutics Inc shares have moved -41.93%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 23.84%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Eterna Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ERNA) have changed 88.89%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.11 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.91.

Eterna Therapeutics Inc (ERNA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -16.52% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 14.75% over the past 5 years.

ERNA Dividends

Eterna Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Eterna Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ERNA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 47.82% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.25% with a share float percentage of 11.97%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Eterna Therapeutics Inc having a total of 25 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC with over 94375.0 shares worth more than $0.21 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC held 1.74% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Naviter Wealth, LLC, with the holding of over 80396.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.18 million and represent 1.49% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.34% shares in the company for having 18551.0 shares of worth $41925.0 while later fund manager owns 6707.0 shares of worth $14017.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.12% of company’s outstanding stock.