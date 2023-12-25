Weak Fundamental Momentum Pushes Cibus Inc (CBUS) Lower

Cibus Inc (NASDAQ:CBUS) has a beta value of 1.95 and has seen 52310.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $350.42M, closed the last trade at $17.77 per share which meant it gained $0.59 on the day or 3.43% during that session. The CBUS stock price is -118.63% off its 52-week high price of $38.85 and 62.86% above the 52-week low of $6.60. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.13 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 65.15K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cibus Inc (CBUS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.67. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.43.

Cibus Inc (NASDAQ:CBUS) trade information

Sporting 3.43% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the CBUS stock price touched $17.77 or saw a rise of 1.22%. Year-to-date, Cibus Inc shares have moved 140.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cibus Inc (NASDAQ:CBUS) have changed 42.27%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.2 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.57.

Cibus Inc (CBUS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cibus Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 36.90% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 69.40%, compared to 26.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 52.30% and 82.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 613.40%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $380k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $390k for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 17.09% over the past 5 years.

CBUS Dividends

Cibus Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 29 and March 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cibus Inc (NASDAQ:CBUS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.85% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 25.25% with a share float percentage of 28.65%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cibus Inc having a total of 38 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 2.5 million shares worth more than $44.36 million. As of Sep 29, 2023, FMR, LLC held 14.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vantage Consulting Group, Inc, with the holding of over 1.26 million shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $22.44 million and represent 7.56% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 4.28% shares in the company for having 0.72 million shares of worth $12.71 million while later fund manager owns 0.45 million shares of worth $7.98 million as of Oct 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.69% of company’s outstanding stock.