China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD) has a beta value of -0.04 and has seen 0.23 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.35M, closed the last trade at $0.19 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -5.84% during that session. The CJJD stock price is -4978.95% off its 52-week high price of $9.65 and 10.53% above the 52-week low of $0.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.14 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 275.90K shares.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD) trade information

Sporting -5.84% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the CJJD stock price touched $0.19 or saw a rise of 9.52%. Year-to-date, China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc shares have moved -94.72%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD) have changed 9.71%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.19 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.49.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (CJJD) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -54.83% over the past 6 months.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $145.4 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $145.4 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2014.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 23.97% over the past 5 years.

CJJD Dividends

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.27% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.74% with a share float percentage of 1.82%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc having a total of 8 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are HHLR Advisors, LTD with over 0.4 million shares worth more than $0.16 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, HHLR Advisors, LTD held 1.70% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Acadian Asset Management. LLC, with the holding of over 0.16 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $61916.0 and represent 0.66% of shares outstanding.