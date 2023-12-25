Wall Street Was Disappointed By TriSalus Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: TLSI)’s 8.70% Stock Price Incline

TriSalus Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:TLSI) has a beta value of 0.54 and has seen 52353.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $230.91M, closed the last trade at $8.75 per share which meant it gained $0.7 on the day or 8.70% during that session. The TLSI stock price is -85.6% off its 52-week high price of $16.24 and 62.06% above the 52-week low of $3.32. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.29 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 75.20K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that TriSalus Life Sciences Inc (TLSI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $Telos Corporation.

TriSalus Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:TLSI) trade information

Sporting 8.70% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the TLSI stock price touched $8.75. Year-to-date, TriSalus Life Sciences Inc shares have moved -12.76%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.55%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TriSalus Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:TLSI) have changed 139.07%. Short interest in the company has seen 8580.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.26.

TriSalus Life Sciences Inc (TLSI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -16.19% over the past 6 months.

TLSI Dividends

TriSalus Life Sciences Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

TriSalus Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:TLSI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 79.11% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.93% with a share float percentage of 57.13%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TriSalus Life Sciences Inc having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company.