Wall Street Was Disappointed By InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INM)’s 6.00% Stock Price Incline

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INM) has a beta value of 0.77 and has seen 0.32 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.22M, closed the last trade at $0.37 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 6.00% during that session. The INM stock price is -718.92% off its 52-week high price of $3.03 and 21.62% above the 52-week low of $0.29. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.43 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.85 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc (INM) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INM) trade information

Sporting 6.00% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the INM stock price touched $0.37 or saw a rise of 7.5%. Year-to-date, InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc shares have moved -81.82%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INM) have changed -3.37%. Short interest in the company has seen 29850.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.11.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc (INM) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -59.65% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 25.70%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.13 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.41 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $470k and $1.03 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 140.40% for the current quarter and 36.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 39.17% over the past 5 years.

INM Dividends

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 14 and February 19 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 49.37% with a share float percentage of 49.41%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc having a total of 12 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Susquehanna International Group, LLP with over 13672.0 shares worth more than $12667.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Susquehanna International Group, LLP held 0.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bank of America Corporation, with the holding of over 1834.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1699.0 and represent 0.06% of shares outstanding.