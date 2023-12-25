Virios Therapeutics Inc (VIRI) Is A Buy Stock For Small Caps – Analysts

Virios Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VIRI) has a beta value of 1.96 and has seen 57490.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.50M, closed the last trade at $0.60 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 3.09% during that session. The VIRI stock price is -303.33% off its 52-week high price of $2.42 and 63.33% above the 52-week low of $0.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.1 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 399.34K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Virios Therapeutics Inc (VIRI) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.09.

Virios Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VIRI) trade information

Sporting 3.09% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the VIRI stock price touched $0.60 or saw a rise of 14.6%. Year-to-date, Virios Therapeutics Inc shares have moved 152.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.84%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Virios Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VIRI) have changed -12.84%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.29 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.35.

Virios Therapeutics Inc (VIRI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Virios Therapeutics Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -61.74% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 71.17%, compared to 15.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 18.20% and 37.50% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -44.30% over the past 5 years.

VIRI Dividends

Virios Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Virios Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VIRI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.88% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.96% with a share float percentage of 9.03%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Virios Therapeutics Inc having a total of 26 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 0.21 million shares worth more than $0.29 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 1.10% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 0.15 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.2 million and represent 0.77% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.09% shares in the company for having 0.21 million shares of worth $0.29 million while later fund manager owns 0.13 million shares of worth $0.23 million as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.70% of company’s outstanding stock.