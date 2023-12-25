VCI Global Ltd (VCIG) Has A Promising Outlook For 2023

VCI Global Ltd (NASDAQ:VCIG) has seen 52176.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $82.09M, closed the last trade at $2.23 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -1.76% during that session. The VCIG stock price is -985.2% off its 52-week high price of $24.20 and 31.39% above the 52-week low of $1.53. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.22 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 109.89K shares.

VCI Global Ltd (NASDAQ:VCIG) trade information

Sporting -1.76% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the VCIG stock price touched $2.23 or saw a rise of 13.57%. Year-to-date, VCI Global Ltd shares have moved -47.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of VCI Global Ltd (NASDAQ:VCIG) have changed -22.30%. Short interest in the company has seen 83540.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.79.

VCI Global Ltd (VCIG) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -66.67% over the past 6 months.

VCIG Dividends

VCI Global Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.01. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

VCI Global Ltd (NASDAQ:VCIG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 79.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.22% with a share float percentage of 1.07%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with VCI Global Ltd having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bank of America Corporation with over 23006.0 shares worth more than $0.12 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Bank of America Corporation held 0.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 19183.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.1 million and represent 0.05% of shares outstanding.