Vaccinex Inc (VCNX) Short-Term Forecasts And Estimates

Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) has a beta value of 0.86 and has seen 98124.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.77M, closed the last trade at $0.70 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 15.95% during that session. The VCNX stock price is -1665.71% off its 52-week high price of $12.36 and 27.14% above the 52-week low of $0.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 83260.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 667.98K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Vaccinex Inc (VCNX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) trade information

Sporting 15.95% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the VCNX stock price touched $0.70 or saw a rise of 0.61%. Year-to-date, Vaccinex Inc shares have moved -92.74%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 28.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) have changed -22.39%. Short interest in the company has seen 22290.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.36.

Vaccinex Inc (VCNX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -86.62% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 23.92% over the past 5 years.

VCNX Dividends

Vaccinex Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.73% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 60.80% with a share float percentage of 66.62%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vaccinex Inc having a total of 26 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are AIGH Capital Management LLC with over 90172.0 shares worth more than $0.48 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, AIGH Capital Management LLC held 0.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 48858.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.26 million and represent 0.07% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.05% shares in the company for having 35633.0 shares of worth $0.19 million while later fund manager owns 10943.0 shares of worth $66495.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.02% of company’s outstanding stock.