Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (UUU) Stock’s Detailed Analysis

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (AMEX:UUU) has a beta value of 0.93 and has seen 0.11 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.56M, closed the last trade at $1.54 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -2.53% during that session. The UUU stock price is -237.66% off its 52-week high price of $5.20 and 17.53% above the 52-week low of $1.27. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.15 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 105.12K shares.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (AMEX:UUU) trade information

Sporting -2.53% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the UUU stock price touched $1.54 or saw a rise of 13.97%. Year-to-date, Universal Security Instruments, Inc. shares have moved -24.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (AMEX:UUU) have changed -41.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 34430.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.35.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (UUU) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -29.03% over the past 6 months.

UUU Dividends

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 14 and February 19 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (AMEX:UUU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.58% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 25.38% with a share float percentage of 30.06%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Universal Security Instruments, Inc. having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. with over 0.11 million shares worth more than $0.25 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. held 4.61% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Raymond James & Associates, Inc., with the holding of over 73513.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.17 million and represent 3.18% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and Unified Series Trust-Auer Growth Fd. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 4.35% shares in the company for having 0.1 million shares of worth $0.24 million while later fund manager owns 75000.0 shares of worth $0.18 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.24% of company’s outstanding stock.