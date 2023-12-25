Unicycive Therapeutics Inc Is A Buy Small Cap Stock: Analysts

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UNCY) has a beta value of 2.25 and has seen 74159.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $20.15M, closed the last trade at $0.58 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 1.75% during that session. The UNCY stock price is -394.83% off its 52-week high price of $2.87 and 31.03% above the 52-week low of $0.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.15 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 89.19K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Unicycive Therapeutics Inc (UNCY) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.16.

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UNCY) trade information

Sporting 1.75% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the UNCY stock price touched $0.58 or saw a rise of 6.45%. Year-to-date, Unicycive Therapeutics Inc shares have moved 7.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Unicycive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UNCY) have changed 0.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 51720.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.9.

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc (UNCY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Unicycive Therapeutics Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -65.68% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -3.33%, compared to 11.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 54.30% and 81.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -51.60%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -100.98% over the past 5 years.

UNCY Dividends

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UNCY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.68% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 46.49% with a share float percentage of 56.47%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Unicycive Therapeutics Inc having a total of 19 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Nantahala Capital Management, LLC with over 0.65 million shares worth more than $0.83 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Nantahala Capital Management, LLC held 1.86% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 0.12 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.15 million and represent 0.33% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.33% shares in the company for having 0.12 million shares of worth $0.15 million while later fund manager owns 68661.0 shares of worth $91662.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.20% of company’s outstanding stock.