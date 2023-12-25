Tivic Health Systems Inc (TIVC): Why Is The Stock Strong?

Tivic Health Systems Inc (NASDAQ:TIVC) has a beta value of 2.82 and has seen 95209.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.73M, closed the last trade at $1.86 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.54% during that session. The TIVC stock price is -4469.89% off its 52-week high price of $85.00 and 38.17% above the 52-week low of $1.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 82650.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 978.58K shares.

Tivic Health Systems Inc (NASDAQ:TIVC) trade information

Sporting 0.54% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the TIVC stock price touched $1.86 or saw a rise of 5.58%. Year-to-date, Tivic Health Systems Inc shares have moved -97.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.91%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tivic Health Systems Inc (NASDAQ:TIVC) have changed -11.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 42910.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.02.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Tivic Health Systems Inc (TIVC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -81.42% over the past 6 months, compared to 11.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 69.60%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.33 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.07 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.

TIVC Dividends

Tivic Health Systems Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Tivic Health Systems Inc (NASDAQ:TIVC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.73% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.49% with a share float percentage of 7.03%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tivic Health Systems Inc having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company.