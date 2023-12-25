Tenon Medical Inc (NASDAQ: TNON) Shocks Wall Street This Week With A -2.16% Stock Price Decline

Tenon Medical Inc (NASDAQ:TNON) has a beta value of 2.42 and has seen 0.17 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.91M, closed the last trade at $1.81 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -2.16% during that session. The TNON stock price is -1413.81% off its 52-week high price of $27.40 and 57.46% above the 52-week low of $0.77. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 88070.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.07 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Tenon Medical Inc (TNON) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.38.

Tenon Medical Inc (NASDAQ:TNON) trade information

Sporting -2.16% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the TNON stock price touched $1.81 or saw a rise of 15.78%. Year-to-date, Tenon Medical Inc shares have moved -88.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 52.10%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tenon Medical Inc (NASDAQ:TNON) have changed -10.40%. Short interest in the company has seen 99010.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.02.

Tenon Medical Inc (TNON) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -38.35% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 358.80%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.06 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $950k for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $277k and $433k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 282.70% for the current quarter and 119.40% for the next.

TNON Dividends

Tenon Medical Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.