Synaptogenix Inc (SNPX) Investors To Make Money Again

Synaptogenix Inc (NASDAQ:SNPX) has a beta value of 1.56 and has seen 0.25 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.58M, closed the last trade at $0.27 per share which meant it 1.37% during that session. The SNPX stock price is -596.3% off its 52-week high price of $1.88 and 18.52% above the 52-week low of $0.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.38 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 734.13K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Synaptogenix Inc (SNPX) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Synaptogenix Inc (NASDAQ:SNPX) trade information

Sporting 1.37% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the SNPX stock price touched $0.27 or saw a rise of 12.9%. Year-to-date, Synaptogenix Inc shares have moved -76.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.04%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Synaptogenix Inc (NASDAQ:SNPX) have changed 1.37%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.28 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.64.

Synaptogenix Inc (SNPX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -71.17% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 18.59% over the past 5 years.

SNPX Dividends

Synaptogenix Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Synaptogenix Inc (NASDAQ:SNPX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.99% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.54% with a share float percentage of 1.57%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Synaptogenix Inc having a total of 24 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Geode Capital Management, LLC with over 62316.0 shares worth more than $57798.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Geode Capital Management, LLC held 1.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Cannell (Peter B.) & Company Inc, with the holding of over 30000.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $27825.0 and represent 0.86% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.08% shares in the company for having 37733.0 shares of worth $31695.0 while later fund manager owns 17391.0 shares of worth $16130.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.50% of company’s outstanding stock.