S&W Seed Co (SANW) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

S&W Seed Co (NASDAQ:SANW) has a beta value of 1.03 and has seen 65415.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $24.49M, closed the last trade at $0.57 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 3.45% during that session. The SANW stock price is -275.44% off its 52-week high price of $2.14 and 21.05% above the 52-week low of $0.45. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.16 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 65.47K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that S&W Seed Co (SANW) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $Sunworks, Inc..

S&W Seed Co (NASDAQ:SANW) trade information

Sporting 3.45% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the SANW stock price touched $0.57 or saw a rise of 6.56%. Year-to-date, S&W Seed Co shares have moved -61.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.21%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of S&W Seed Co (NASDAQ:SANW) have changed -13.92%. Short interest in the company has seen 26440.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.69.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 81.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $3.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -426.32% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -426.32% from current levels.

S&W Seed Co (SANW) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that S&W Seed Co shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -47.36% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 65.12%, compared to 26.00% for the industry.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 11.63% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.00%.

SANW Dividends

S&W Seed Co is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.