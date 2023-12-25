Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (SBFM) Is Down -1.14%, As Bears Mark A Loss

Sunshine Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:SBFM) has a beta value of -0.91 and has seen 82045.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.47M, closed the last trade at $0.25 per share which meant it -1.14% during that session. The SBFM stock price is -460.0% off its 52-week high price of $1.40 and 16.0% above the 52-week low of $0.21. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 95970.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 145.10K shares.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:SBFM) trade information

Sporting -1.14% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the SBFM stock price touched $0.25 or saw a rise of 4.58%. Year-to-date, Sunshine Biopharma Inc shares have moved -60.61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sunshine Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:SBFM) have changed 0.84%. Short interest in the company has seen 74150.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.29.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc (SBFM) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -49.14% over the past 6 months.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.1 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $7 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 54.97% over the past 5 years.

SBFM Dividends

Sunshine Biopharma Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:SBFM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.02% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.09% with a share float percentage of 6.07%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sunshine Biopharma Inc having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Armistice Capital, LLC with over 2.19 million shares worth more than $1.08 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Armistice Capital, LLC held 0.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., with the holding of over 0.29 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.14 million and represent 0.06% of shares outstanding.