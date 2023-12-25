SPI Energy Co Ltd Shares Are Down -12.50% Since The Beginning Of The Year

SPI Energy Co Ltd (NASDAQ:SPI) has a beta value of 1.34 and has seen 76219.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $26.54M, closed the last trade at $0.84 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -4.21% during that session. The SPI stock price is -121.43% off its 52-week high price of $1.86 and 41.67% above the 52-week low of $0.49. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.18 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 94.53K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that SPI Energy Co Ltd (SPI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

SPI Energy Co Ltd (NASDAQ:SPI) trade information

Sporting -4.21% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the SPI stock price touched $0.84 or saw a rise of 15.99%. Year-to-date, SPI Energy Co Ltd shares have moved -2.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SPI Energy Co Ltd (NASDAQ:SPI) have changed 21.81%. Short interest in the company has seen 50040.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.62.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 58.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.00 while the price target rests at a high of $2.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -138.1% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -138.1% from current levels.

SPI Energy Co Ltd (SPI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -32.80% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 60.64% over the past 5 years.

SPI Dividends

SPI Energy Co Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report on November 20 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

SPI Energy Co Ltd (NASDAQ:SPI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 19.55% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.88% with a share float percentage of 1.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SPI Energy Co Ltd having a total of 21 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 51976.0 shares worth more than $72766.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 44548.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $62367.0 and represent 0.14% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Micro Cap ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.15% shares in the company for having 47001.0 shares of worth $51231.0 while later fund manager owns 11554.0 shares of worth $13749.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.04% of company’s outstanding stock.