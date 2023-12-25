Spectaire Holdings Inc (SPEC) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Check Out

Spectaire Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPEC) has a beta value of -0.28 and has seen 0.14 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.70M, closed the last trade at $1.75 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 4.17% during that session. The SPEC stock price is -780.0% off its 52-week high price of $15.40 and 26.29% above the 52-week low of $1.29. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 94440.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 184.46K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Spectaire Holdings Inc (SPEC) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

Spectaire Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPEC) trade information

Sporting 4.17% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the SPEC stock price touched $1.75 or saw a rise of 8.85%. Year-to-date, Spectaire Holdings Inc shares have moved -83.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.70%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Spectaire Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPEC) have changed 8.70%. Short interest in the company has seen 9380.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.22.

Spectaire Holdings Inc (SPEC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -82.93% over the past 6 months, compared to 0.80% for the industry.

1 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.06 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.

SPEC Dividends

Spectaire Holdings Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Spectaire Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPEC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 63.88% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.09% with a share float percentage of 33.46%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Spectaire Holdings Inc having a total of 20 institutions that hold shares in the company.