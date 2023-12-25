Sonder Holdings Inc (SOND) Suffers From Weak Fundamental Momentum

Sonder Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SOND) has a beta value of 1.25 and has seen 60172.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $42.25M, closed the last trade at $3.82 per share which meant it lost -$0.18 on the day or -4.50% during that session. The SOND stock price is -816.23% off its 52-week high price of $35.00 and 37.43% above the 52-week low of $2.39. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.12 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 72.77K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sonder Holdings Inc (SOND) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$3.46.

Sonder Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SOND) trade information

Sporting -4.50% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the SOND stock price touched $3.82 or saw a rise of 12.59%. Year-to-date, Sonder Holdings Inc shares have moved -84.60%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 54.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sonder Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SOND) have changed -6.83%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.75 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.48.

Sonder Holdings Inc (SOND) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -62.18% over the past 6 months, compared to 28.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 33.30%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $174.46 million for the current quarter.

SOND Dividends

Sonder Holdings Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 28 and March 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Sonder Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SOND)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 42.14% with a share float percentage of 51.40%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sonder Holdings Inc having a total of 53 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Atreides Management, LP with over 1.01 million shares worth more than $10.74 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Atreides Management, LP held 0.46% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Valor Management LLC, with the holding of over 0.48 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.05 million and represent 0.22% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.13% shares in the company for having 0.28 million shares of worth $2.97 million while later fund manager owns 90058.0 shares of worth $0.96 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.04% of company’s outstanding stock.