Soligenix Inc (SNGX): Why Is The Stock Strong?

Soligenix Inc (NASDAQ:SNGX) has a beta value of 1.79 and has seen 0.25 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.42M, closed the last trade at $0.62 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 1.79% during that session. The SNGX stock price is -1501.61% off its 52-week high price of $9.93 and 38.71% above the 52-week low of $0.38. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.28 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.85 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Soligenix Inc (SNGX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.19.

Soligenix Inc (NASDAQ:SNGX) trade information

Sporting 1.79% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the SNGX stock price touched $0.62 or saw a rise of 3.73%. Year-to-date, Soligenix Inc shares have moved -90.87%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Soligenix Inc (NASDAQ:SNGX) have changed 47.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 31720.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Soligenix Inc (SNGX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Soligenix Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -14.05% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 82.95%, compared to 15.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 95.90% and 44.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -15.60%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $200k for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 22.69% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 82.74% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 1.00%.

SNGX Dividends

Soligenix Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Soligenix Inc (NASDAQ:SNGX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.71% with a share float percentage of 8.72%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Soligenix Inc having a total of 22 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sabby Management, LLC with over 0.81 million shares worth more than $0.57 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Sabby Management, LLC held 8.27% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Anson Funds Management LP, with the holding of over 0.51 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.36 million and represent 5.22% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.27% shares in the company for having 26765.0 shares of worth $18837.0 while later fund manager owns 12330.0 shares of worth $8871.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.13% of company’s outstanding stock.