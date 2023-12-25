Small Cap Stock Solid Biosciences Inc (SLDB) Is A Buy – Analysts

Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) has a beta value of 1.57 and has seen 92983.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $108.57M, closed the last trade at $5.38 per share which meant it gained $0.43 on the day or 8.69% during that session. The SLDB stock price is -52.42% off its 52-week high price of $8.20 and 66.36% above the 52-week low of $1.81. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.16 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 500.56K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Solid Biosciences Inc (SLDB) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.17. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) trade information

Sporting 8.69% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the SLDB stock price touched $5.38 or saw a rise of 5.45%. Year-to-date, Solid Biosciences Inc shares have moved 0.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) have changed 105.34%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.22 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.32.

Solid Biosciences Inc (SLDB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Solid Biosciences Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 2.28% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 52.57%, compared to 15.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -47.10% and 20.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -89.10%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.1 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.47 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 10.17% over the past 5 years.

SLDB Dividends

Solid Biosciences Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 21 and March 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.21% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.18% with a share float percentage of 81.16%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Solid Biosciences Inc having a total of 48 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Perceptive Advisors Llc with over 3.5 million shares worth more than $18.32 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Perceptive Advisors Llc held 17.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is RA Capital Management, L.P., with the holding of over 3.43 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $17.95 million and represent 17.08% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.85% shares in the company for having 0.17 million shares of worth $0.89 million while later fund manager owns 58895.0 shares of worth $0.31 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.29% of company’s outstanding stock.