Small Cap Stock Biosig Technologies Inc (BSGM) Is A Buy – Analysts

Biosig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM) has a beta value of 1.32 and has seen 0.45 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $42.16M, closed the last trade at $0.48 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 16.71% during that session. The BSGM stock price is -243.75% off its 52-week high price of $1.65 and 45.83% above the 52-week low of $0.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.47 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 305.32K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Biosig Technologies Inc (BSGM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

Biosig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM) trade information

Sporting 16.71% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the BSGM stock price touched $0.48 or saw a rise of 3.98%. Year-to-date, Biosig Technologies Inc shares have moved 13.93%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 32.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Biosig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM) have changed 51.90%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.37 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.95.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 90.4% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -941.67% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -941.67% from current levels.

Biosig Technologies Inc (BSGM) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -58.75% over the past 6 months, compared to 10.00% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -60.60%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $100k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $200k for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 12.54% over the past 5 years.

BSGM Dividends

Biosig Technologies Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Biosig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.11% with a share float percentage of 8.70%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Biosig Technologies Inc having a total of 62 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 2.38 million shares worth more than $1.14 million. As of Sep 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 12.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Advisor Resource Council, with the holding of over 1.08 million shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.52 million and represent 5.47% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 8.31% shares in the company for having 1.64 million shares of worth $0.78 million while later fund manager owns 0.69 million shares of worth $0.33 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.49% of company’s outstanding stock.