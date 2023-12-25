SilverSun Technologies Inc (SSNT) Has Strong Growth Prospects Through 2023

SilverSun Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SSNT) has a beta value of 1.82 and has seen 0.22 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $57.18M, closed the last trade at $10.87 per share which meant it lost -$0.62 on the day or -5.40% during that session. The SSNT stock price is -23.0% off its 52-week high price of $13.37 and 76.63% above the 52-week low of $2.54. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.65 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 849.42K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that SilverSun Technologies Inc (SSNT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

SilverSun Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SSNT) trade information

Sporting -5.40% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the SSNT stock price touched $10.87 or saw a rise of 7.01%. Year-to-date, SilverSun Technologies Inc shares have moved 286.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 26.40%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SilverSun Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SSNT) have changed 189.87%. Short interest in the company has seen 53340.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 3.99.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.00, which means that the shares’ value could drop -117.4% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 54.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 54.0% from current levels.

SilverSun Technologies Inc (SSNT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 233.59% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 17.60%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $10.72 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $10.54 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2019. Year-ago sales stood $8.75 million and $9.31 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 22.50% for the current quarter and 13.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 13.07% over the past 5 years.

SSNT Dividends

SilverSun Technologies Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 26 and March 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.