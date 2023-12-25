Sidus Space Inc (SIDU) Drops -7.69%, Marking Lose By Bears

Sidus Space Inc (NASDAQ:SIDU) has a beta value of -1.58 and has seen 0.16 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $301.21M, closed the last trade at $3.72 per share which meant it lost -$0.31 on the day or -7.69% during that session. The SIDU stock price is -3878.49% off its 52-week high price of $148.00 and 12.1% above the 52-week low of $3.27. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.15 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 53.32K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sidus Space Inc (SIDU) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Sidus Space Inc (NASDAQ:SIDU) trade information

Sporting -7.69% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the SIDU stock price touched $3.72 or saw a rise of 30.47%. Year-to-date, Sidus Space Inc shares have moved -96.59%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -26.34%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sidus Space Inc (NASDAQ:SIDU) have changed -37.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 20590.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.48.

Sidus Space Inc (SIDU) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -81.67% over the past 6 months, compared to 5.30% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 3.20%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $986k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $2 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $1.9 million and $2.33 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -48.10% for the current quarter and -14.10% for the next.

SIDU Dividends

Sidus Space Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.