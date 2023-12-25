Short Term Estimates And Forecasts For BTC Digital Ltd. (BTCT)

BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCT) has a beta value of -0.18 and has seen 0.13 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.38M, closed the last trade at $4.60 per share which meant it gained $0.45 on the day or 10.90% during that session. The BTCT stock price is -115.87% off its 52-week high price of $9.93 and 61.96% above the 52-week low of $1.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 43790.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 172.29K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that BTC Digital Ltd. (BTCT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCT) trade information

Sporting 10.90% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the BTCT stock price touched $4.60 or saw a rise of 4.17%. Year-to-date, BTC Digital Ltd. shares have moved 31.20%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 27.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCT) have changed 27.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 11690.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.56.

BTC Digital Ltd. (BTCT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 16.93% over the past 6 months.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $31.71 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $29.16 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

BTCT Dividends

BTC Digital Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between December 25 and December 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.95% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.59% with a share float percentage of 1.78%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BTC Digital Ltd. having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Stephens Consulting, LLC with over 9.0 shares worth more than $41.0. As of Sep 29, 2023, Stephens Consulting, LLC held 0.00% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Thompson Investment Management, Inc., with the holding of over 1.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.0 and represent 0.00% of shares outstanding.