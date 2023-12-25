Shares Of View Inc. (NASDAQ: VIEW) Gain 102.17% In A Month

View Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) has a beta value of 2.20 and has seen 0.38 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $15.14M, closed the last trade at $3.72 per share which meant it lost -$0.37 on the day or -9.05% during that session. The VIEW stock price is -1650.0% off its 52-week high price of $65.10 and 83.33% above the 52-week low of $0.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.48 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.78 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that View Inc. (VIEW) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$6.14.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

View Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) trade information

Sporting -9.05% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the VIEW stock price touched $3.72 or saw a rise of 30.86%. Year-to-date, View Inc. shares have moved -93.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of View Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) have changed 102.17%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.18 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.13.

View Inc. (VIEW) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that View Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -48.38% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 47.68%, compared to 29.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 65.90% and 53.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 16.60%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $33.5 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $25 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $44.24 million and $18.35 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -24.30% for the current quarter and 36.30% for the next.

VIEW Dividends

View Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

View Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.84% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 66.09% with a share float percentage of 68.02%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with View Inc. having a total of 32 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD with over 1.1 million shares worth more than $4.1 million. As of Sep 29, 2023, SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD held 27.13% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Madrone Advisors, LLC , with the holding of over 0.52 million shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.92 million and represent 12.70% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.71% shares in the company for having 69473.0 shares of worth $0.26 million while later fund manager owns 21512.0 shares of worth $80024.0 as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.53% of company’s outstanding stock.