Shares Of Uxin Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: UXIN) Declined -43.86% In One Month

Uxin Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:UXIN) has a beta value of 0.93 and has seen 0.47 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $29.23M, closed the last trade at $0.64 per share which meant it -0.16% during that session. The UXIN stock price is -512.5% off its 52-week high price of $3.92 and 18.75% above the 52-week low of $0.52. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.62 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 157.47K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Uxin Ltd ADR (UXIN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

Uxin Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:UXIN) trade information

Sporting -0.16% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the UXIN stock price touched $0.64 or saw a rise of 15.51%. Year-to-date, Uxin Ltd ADR shares have moved -77.78%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.28%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Uxin Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:UXIN) have changed -43.86%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.9 million shares shorted with days to cover at 15.06.

Uxin Ltd ADR (UXIN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Uxin Ltd ADR shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -60.00% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 40.00%, compared to 24.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -30.10%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $110.13 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $124.91 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $65.99 million and $47.89 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 66.90% for the current quarter and 160.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 31.20% over the past 5 years.

UXIN Dividends

Uxin Ltd ADR is expected to release its next earnings report between December 28 and January 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Uxin Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:UXIN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.41% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 27.68% with a share float percentage of 30.56%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Uxin Ltd ADR having a total of 20 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are TPG GP A, LLC with over 0.96 million shares worth more than $1.57 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, TPG GP A, LLC held 2.10% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is HHLR Advisors, LTD, with the holding of over 0.19 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.31 million and represent 0.42% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.05% shares in the company for having 21180.0 shares of worth $34735.0 while later fund manager owns 17215.0 shares of worth $24101.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.04% of company’s outstanding stock.