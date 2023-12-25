Shares Of Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TENX) Loss -6.25% In A Month

Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) has a beta value of 2.41 and has seen 0.39 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.37M, closed the last trade at $0.31 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 4.67% during that session. The TENX stock price is -1287.1% off its 52-week high price of $4.30 and 51.61% above the 52-week low of $0.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.35 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.04 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Tenax Therapeutics Inc (TENX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) trade information

Sporting 4.67% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the TENX stock price touched $0.31 or saw a rise of 3.76%. Year-to-date, Tenax Therapeutics Inc shares have moved -86.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 19.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) have changed -6.25%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.65 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.03.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc (TENX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 1.31% over the past 6 months, compared to 15.70% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 43.05% over the past 5 years.

TENX Dividends

Tenax Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on November 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.33% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.61% with a share float percentage of 2.68%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tenax Therapeutics Inc having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Corient Private Wealth LLC with over 0.19 million shares worth more than $57438.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Corient Private Wealth LLC held 0.80% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the holding of over 95122.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $28536.0 and represent 0.40% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.04% shares in the company for having 8691.0 shares of worth $2607.0 while later fund manager owns 1521.0 shares of worth $551.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.