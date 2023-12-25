Shares Of TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR (NASDAQ: TCBP) Decreased By -75.50% In A Month

TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR (NASDAQ:TCBP) has a beta value of 0.09 and has seen 98144.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.67M, closed the last trade at $2.45 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -2.00% during that session. The TCBP stock price is -7744.9% off its 52-week high price of $192.20 and 17.14% above the 52-week low of $2.03. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.19 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 63.14K shares.

TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR (NASDAQ:TCBP) trade information

Sporting -2.00% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the TCBP stock price touched $2.45 or saw a rise of 31.94%. Year-to-date, TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR shares have moved -96.82%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.04%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR (NASDAQ:TCBP) have changed -75.50%. Short interest in the company has seen 18220.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.27.

TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR (TCBP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -80.08% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -84.00%, compared to 15.70% for the industry.

TCBP Dividends

TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR (NASDAQ:TCBP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.29% with a share float percentage of 0.29%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR having a total of 12 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Armistice Capital, LLC with over 0.53 million shares worth more than $0.29 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Armistice Capital, LLC held 6.52% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors Llc, with the holding of over 75295.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $40809.0 and represent 0.93% of shares outstanding.