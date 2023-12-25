Shares Of Journey Medical Corp (NASDAQ: DERM) Inclined 85.98% In One Month

Journey Medical Corp (NASDAQ:DERM) has a beta value of 1.22 and has seen 0.25 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $147.26M, closed the last trade at $7.96 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 0.89% during that session. The DERM stock price is -1.88% off its 52-week high price of $8.11 and 87.19% above the 52-week low of $1.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.53 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 191.72K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Journey Medical Corp (DERM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.07.

Journey Medical Corp (NASDAQ:DERM) trade information

Sporting 0.89% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the DERM stock price touched $7.96 or saw a rise of 1.85%. Year-to-date, Journey Medical Corp shares have moved 314.58%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 18.28%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Journey Medical Corp (NASDAQ:DERM) have changed 85.98%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.22 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.39.

Journey Medical Corp (DERM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Journey Medical Corp shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 327.96% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 90.53%, compared to 11.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 88.30% and 66.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 8.00%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $15.53 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $14.84 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $15.97 million and $12.21 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -2.70% for the current quarter and 21.50% for the next.

DERM Dividends

Journey Medical Corp is expected to release its next earnings report between March 20 and March 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Journey Medical Corp (NASDAQ:DERM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 35.07% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.21% with a share float percentage of 26.51%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Journey Medical Corp having a total of 25 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are B. Riley Financial, Inc. with over 0.75 million shares worth more than $1.2 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, B. Riley Financial, Inc. held 6.04% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Perkins Capital Management, Inc., with the holding of over 0.23 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.36 million and represent 1.81% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and World Funds Tr-Perkins Discovery Fund. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.20% shares in the company for having 25020.0 shares of worth $29898.0 while later fund manager owns 22000.0 shares of worth $34980.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.18% of company’s outstanding stock.