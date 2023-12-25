Shares In Turnstone Biologics Corp (TSBX) -72.82% Down, YTD

Turnstone Biologics Corp (NASDAQ:TSBX) has seen 0.24 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $69.04M, closed the last trade at $2.99 per share which meant it gained $0.51 on the day or 20.56% during that session. The TSBX stock price is -341.47% off its 52-week high price of $13.20 and 45.82% above the 52-week low of $1.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 58390.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 81.60K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Turnstone Biologics Corp (TSBX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.75.

Turnstone Biologics Corp (NASDAQ:TSBX) trade information

Sporting 20.56% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the TSBX stock price touched $2.99 or saw a rise of 2.61%. Year-to-date, Turnstone Biologics Corp shares have moved -72.82%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 34.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Turnstone Biologics Corp (NASDAQ:TSBX) have changed 20.08%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.41 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.31.

TSBX Dividends

Turnstone Biologics Corp is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Turnstone Biologics Corp (NASDAQ:TSBX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.21% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 67.55% with a share float percentage of 72.02%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Turnstone Biologics Corp having a total of 52 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Orbimed Advisors LLC. with over 3.1 million shares worth more than $9.27 million. As of Sep 29, 2023, Orbimed Advisors LLC. held 13.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 2.83 million shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.46 million and represent 12.26% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund and Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.59% shares in the company for having 0.37 million shares of worth $1.1 million while later fund manager owns 0.31 million shares of worth $0.93 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.34% of company’s outstanding stock.