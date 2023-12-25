Sezzle Inc.. (NASDAQ: SEZL) Disappointed Wall Street By Gaining 39.73%

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) has seen 0.27 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $138.89M, closed the last trade at $24.41 per share which meant it gained $6.94 on the day or 39.73% during that session. The SEZL stock price is -232.16% off its 52-week high price of $81.08 and 70.71% above the 52-week low of $7.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 72680.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 24.17K shares.

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) trade information

Sporting 39.73% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the SEZL stock price touched $24.41 or saw a rise of 11.17%. Year-to-date, Sezzle Inc. shares have moved -69.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 68.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) have changed 128.99%. Short interest in the company has seen 11090.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.55.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -67.15% over the past 5 years.

SEZL Dividends

Sezzle Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 26 and March 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 64.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.00% with a share float percentage of 5.56%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sezzle Inc. having a total of 4 institutions that hold shares in the company.