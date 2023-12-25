SAI.TECH Global Corporation (SAI) Short-Term Forecasts And Estimates

SAI.TECH Global Corporation (NASDAQ:SAI) has a beta value of 1.69 and has seen 56668.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $30.28M, closed the last trade at $1.27 per share which meant it gained $0.15 on the day or 13.39% during that session. The SAI stock price is -482.68% off its 52-week high price of $7.40 and 36.22% above the 52-week low of $0.81. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 38380.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 28.53K shares.

SAI.TECH Global Corporation (NASDAQ:SAI) trade information

Sporting 13.39% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the SAI stock price touched $1.27 or saw a rise of 2.31%. Year-to-date, SAI.TECH Global Corporation shares have moved -36.82%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 20.95%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SAI.TECH Global Corporation (NASDAQ:SAI) have changed 42.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 4850.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.31.

SAI.TECH Global Corporation (SAI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -3.05% over the past 6 months.

SAI Dividends

SAI.TECH Global Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

SAI.TECH Global Corporation (NASDAQ:SAI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 54.69% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.63% with a share float percentage of 1.39%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SAI.TECH Global Corporation having a total of 8 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. with over 41782.0 shares worth more than $58076.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. held 0.30% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, with the holding of over 25260.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $35111.0 and represent 0.18% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.27% shares in the company for having 38051.0 shares of worth $38051.0 while later fund manager owns 7507.0 shares of worth $11710.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.05% of company’s outstanding stock.