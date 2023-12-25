Sagimet Biosciences Inc (SGMT) Forecasts And Estimates For The Near Future

Sagimet Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGMT) has seen 52907.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $118.02M, closed the last trade at $5.52 per share which meant it lost -$0.12 on the day or -2.13% during that session. The SGMT stock price is -232.07% off its 52-week high price of $18.33 and 61.41% above the 52-week low of $2.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.13 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 137.48K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sagimet Biosciences Inc (SGMT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.58.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Sagimet Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGMT) trade information

Sporting -2.13% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the SGMT stock price touched $5.52 or saw a rise of 20.8%. Year-to-date, Sagimet Biosciences Inc shares have moved -65.39%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.97%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sagimet Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGMT) have changed 50.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.59 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.12.

SGMT Dividends

Sagimet Biosciences Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Sagimet Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGMT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 71.97% with a share float percentage of 76.81%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sagimet Biosciences Inc having a total of 69 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Fidelity Growth Company Fund with over 0.64 million shares worth more than $7.67 million. As of Aug 30, 2023, Fidelity Growth Company Fund held 2.97% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund, with the holding of over 0.28 million shares as of Jul 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.44 million and represent 1.30% of shares outstanding.