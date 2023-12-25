Safe & Green Holdings Corp (SGBX) Is Another Fantastic Bargain Stock

Safe & Green Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SGBX) has a beta value of -2.63 and has seen 80751.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.71M, closed the last trade at $0.47 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 5.91% during that session. The SGBX stock price is -187.23% off its 52-week high price of $1.35 and 31.91% above the 52-week low of $0.32. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.22 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.58 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Safe & Green Holdings Corp (SGBX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.37.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Safe & Green Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SGBX) trade information

Sporting 5.91% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the SGBX stock price touched $0.47 or saw a rise of 17.54%. Year-to-date, Safe & Green Holdings Corp shares have moved -27.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.77%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Safe & Green Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SGBX) have changed -38.42%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.81 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.22.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp (SGBX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 8.55% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 21.80%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $11.47 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $13.12 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $4.1 million and $6.43 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 179.80% for the current quarter and 104.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 56.27% over the past 5 years.

SGBX Dividends

Safe & Green Holdings Corp is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.00.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SGBX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 37.52% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.61% with a share float percentage of 7.38%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Safe & Green Holdings Corp having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 0.31 million shares worth more than $0.3 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 1.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with the holding of over 0.22 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.21 million and represent 1.39% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.15% shares in the company for having 0.18 million shares of worth $0.17 million while later fund manager owns 0.12 million shares of worth $0.12 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.78% of company’s outstanding stock.