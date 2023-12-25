RenovoRx Inc (RNXT) Shares Are Down -56.17% YTD

RenovoRx Inc (NASDAQ:RNXT) has a beta value of 0.02 and has seen 0.14 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.01M, closed the last trade at $1.03 per share which meant it gained $0.18 on the day or 21.22% during that session. The RNXT stock price is -457.28% off its 52-week high price of $5.74 and 48.54% above the 52-week low of $0.53. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.13 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 35.54K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that RenovoRx Inc (RNXT) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.3.

RenovoRx Inc (NASDAQ:RNXT) trade information

Sporting 21.22% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the RNXT stock price touched $1.03 or saw a rise of 6.36%. Year-to-date, RenovoRx Inc shares have moved -56.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 20.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of RenovoRx Inc (NASDAQ:RNXT) have changed 58.71%. Short interest in the company has seen 22370.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.95.

RenovoRx Inc (RNXT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -49.76% over the past 6 months, compared to 15.70% for the industry.

RNXT Dividends

RenovoRx Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

RenovoRx Inc (NASDAQ:RNXT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.95% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.40% with a share float percentage of 4.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with RenovoRx Inc having a total of 14 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Cohen, Lawrence, B. with over 97165.0 shares worth more than $0.22 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Cohen, Lawrence, B. held 0.91% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 55483.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.13 million and represent 0.52% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.35% shares in the company for having 37328.0 shares of worth $84361.0 while later fund manager owns 29844.0 shares of worth $55509.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.28% of company’s outstanding stock.