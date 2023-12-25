Reliance Global Group Inc (RELI): What Makes The Stock Good?

Reliance Global Group Inc (NASDAQ:RELI) has a beta value of 0.46 and has seen 0.17 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.66M, closed the last trade at $0.45 per share which meant it 0.75% during that session. The RELI stock price is -2500.0% off its 52-week high price of $11.70 and 2.22% above the 52-week low of $0.44. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.18 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 510.83K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Reliance Global Group Inc (RELI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Reliance Global Group Inc (NASDAQ:RELI) trade information

Sporting 0.75% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the RELI stock price touched $0.45 or saw a rise of 34.78%. Year-to-date, Reliance Global Group Inc shares have moved -94.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -29.16%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Reliance Global Group Inc (NASDAQ:RELI) have changed -65.07%. Short interest in the company has seen 59660.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.05.

Reliance Global Group Inc (RELI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -90.15% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -14.10%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.6 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.5 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $4.21 million and $4.15 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -14.40% for the current quarter and -15.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 67.43% over the past 5 years.

RELI Dividends

Reliance Global Group Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.