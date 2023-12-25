REE Automotive Ltd (REE): What Are The Positives?

REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE) has a beta value of 2.92 and has seen 0.12 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $52.33M, closed the last trade at $6.20 per share which meant it gained $0.67 on the day or 12.12% during that session. The REE stock price is -168.06% off its 52-week high price of $16.62 and 62.9% above the 52-week low of $2.30. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 69150.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 65.49K shares.

REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE) trade information

Sporting 12.12% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the REE stock price touched $6.20 or saw a rise of 3.73%. Year-to-date, REE Automotive Ltd shares have moved -46.83%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 47.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE) have changed 38.70%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.21 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.44.

REE Automotive Ltd (REE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that REE Automotive Ltd shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -45.61% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 0.10%, compared to 19.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -13.30% and 12.90% for the next quarter.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.14 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $510k for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.

REE Dividends

REE Automotive Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report between March 16 and March 20 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 20.62% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 16.43% with a share float percentage of 20.70%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with REE Automotive Ltd having a total of 45 institutions that hold shares in the company.