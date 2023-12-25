Quantum Corp (NASDAQ:QMCO) Expected To Rise 76.0% To Meet The Consensus Price Target

Quantum Corp (NASDAQ:QMCO) has a beta value of 2.48 and has seen 0.19 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $33.87M, closed the last trade at $0.36 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -3.15% during that session. The QMCO stock price is -455.56% off its 52-week high price of $2.00 and 33.33% above the 52-week low of $0.24. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.55 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 390.54K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Quantum Corp (QMCO) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.04.

Quantum Corp (NASDAQ:QMCO) trade information

Sporting -3.15% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the QMCO stock price touched $0.36 or saw a rise of 7.93%. Year-to-date, Quantum Corp shares have moved -67.30%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 22.90%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Quantum Corp (NASDAQ:QMCO) have changed 16.47%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.22 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.56.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 76.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.50 while the price target rests at a high of $1.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -316.67% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -316.67% from current levels.

Quantum Corp (QMCO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Quantum Corp shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -65.40% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -14.29%, compared to 20.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -300.00% and -100.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -14.20%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $79.31 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $91.51 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -42.86% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

QMCO Dividends

Quantum Corp is expected to release its next earnings report between January 31 and February 05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.