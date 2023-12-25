Purple Biotech Ltd ADR (PPBT): What Makes The Stock Attractive?

Purple Biotech Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:PPBT) has a beta value of 1.26 and has seen 70494.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $20.14M, closed the last trade at $0.82 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -3.39% during that session. The PPBT stock price is -189.02% off its 52-week high price of $2.37 and 20.73% above the 52-week low of $0.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.13 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 106.16K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Purple Biotech Ltd ADR (PPBT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.23.

Purple Biotech Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:PPBT) trade information

Sporting -3.39% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the PPBT stock price touched $0.82 or saw a rise of 18.81%. Year-to-date, Purple Biotech Ltd ADR shares have moved -40.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Purple Biotech Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:PPBT) have changed -19.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.51 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.02.

Purple Biotech Ltd ADR (PPBT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Purple Biotech Ltd ADR shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -43.80% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 15.74%, compared to 15.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 14.80% and 42.40% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 38.17% over the past 5 years.

PPBT Dividends

Purple Biotech Ltd ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Purple Biotech Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:PPBT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.29% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.00% with a share float percentage of 1.05%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Purple Biotech Ltd ADR having a total of 19 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Kingswood Wealth Advisors, LLC with over 0.13 million shares worth more than $0.18 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Kingswood Wealth Advisors, LLC held 0.60% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors Llc, with the holding of over 45944.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $64091.0 and represent 0.21% of shares outstanding.