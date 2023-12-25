Pulse Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE) Gained 89.24% In One Month

Pulse Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE) has a beta value of 1.72 and has seen 0.35 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $696.30M, closed the last trade at $12.66 per share which meant it gained $0.59 on the day or 4.89% during that session. The PLSE stock price is -3.16% off its 52-week high price of $13.06 and 81.52% above the 52-week low of $2.34. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.47 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 240.56K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Pulse Biosciences Inc (PLSE) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Pulse Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE) trade information

Sporting 4.89% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the PLSE stock price touched $12.66 or saw a rise of 7.05%. Year-to-date, Pulse Biosciences Inc shares have moved 357.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 28.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Pulse Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE) have changed 89.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.39 million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.76.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.00, which means that the shares’ value could drop -153.2% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 60.51% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 60.51% from current levels.

Pulse Biosciences Inc (PLSE) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 104.19% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 0.07% over the past 5 years.

PLSE Dividends

Pulse Biosciences Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on November 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Pulse Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 70.56% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.06% with a share float percentage of 23.98%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pulse Biosciences Inc having a total of 69 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 0.92 million shares worth more than $6.63 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 1.68% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bank of America Corporation, with the holding of over 0.78 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.63 million and represent 1.43% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.58% shares in the company for having 0.32 million shares of worth $1.51 million while later fund manager owns 0.21 million shares of worth $1.49 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.38% of company’s outstanding stock.