ProSomnus Inc (OSA) Is A Buy According To Analysts

ProSomnus Inc (NASDAQ:OSA) has a beta value of 0.23 and has seen 0.36 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $14.76M, closed the last trade at $0.90 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 1.33% during that session. The OSA stock price is -594.44% off its 52-week high price of $6.25 and 61.11% above the 52-week low of $0.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.22 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.86 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ProSomnus Inc (OSA) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.32.

ProSomnus Inc (NASDAQ:OSA) trade information

Sporting 1.33% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the OSA stock price touched $0.90 or saw a rise of 33.82%. Year-to-date, ProSomnus Inc shares have moved -83.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 47.07%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ProSomnus Inc (NASDAQ:OSA) have changed 20.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 48000.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.18.

ProSomnus Inc (OSA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -76.38% over the past 6 months, compared to 15.20% for the industry.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $7.35 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $7.41 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.

OSA Dividends

ProSomnus Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ProSomnus Inc (NASDAQ:OSA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.97% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 55.58% with a share float percentage of 61.73%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ProSomnus Inc having a total of 31 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. with over 0.43 million shares worth more than $1.34 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. held 2.69% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is AIGH Capital Management LLC, with the holding of over 0.39 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.2 million and represent 2.41% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are RiverPark Fds Tr-RiverPark Strategic Income Fd and Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab U.S. Small Cap ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.21% shares in the company for having 33418.0 shares of worth $0.1 million while later fund manager owns 32736.0 shares of worth $0.16 million as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.20% of company’s outstanding stock.