Presto Automation Inc (NASDAQ: PRST) Shares Lost -$0.04 After Investor Confidence Dipped

Presto Automation Inc (NASDAQ:PRST) has a beta value of 1.70 and has seen 0.28 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $35.64M, closed the last trade at $0.53 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -7.23% during that session. The PRST stock price is -983.02% off its 52-week high price of $5.74 and 5.66% above the 52-week low of $0.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.25 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 253.69K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Presto Automation Inc (PRST) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.33. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.2.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Presto Automation Inc (NASDAQ:PRST) trade information

Sporting -7.23% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the PRST stock price touched $0.53 or saw a rise of 17.19%. Year-to-date, Presto Automation Inc shares have moved -76.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.19%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Presto Automation Inc (NASDAQ:PRST) have changed -8.46%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.47 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.75.

Presto Automation Inc (PRST) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Presto Automation Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -88.72% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 81.36%, compared to 9.10% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -11.00%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.89 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.47 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.

PRST Dividends

Presto Automation Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 12 and February 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Presto Automation Inc (NASDAQ:PRST)’s Major holders

Insiders own 40.17% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 32.92% with a share float percentage of 55.02%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Presto Automation Inc having a total of 66 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Susquehanna International Group, LLP with over 2.47 million shares worth more than $12.88 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Susquehanna International Group, LLP held 4.27% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 1.72 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.97 million and represent 2.97% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.53% shares in the company for having 1.46 million shares of worth $4.87 million while later fund manager owns 1.45 million shares of worth $7.55 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.50% of company’s outstanding stock.