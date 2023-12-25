Power REIT (PW) Slumps -5.78%, A Loss For Bears

Power REIT (AMEX:PW) has a beta value of 0.95 and has seen 96968.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.01M, closed the last trade at $0.59 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -5.78% during that session. The PW stock price is -847.46% off its 52-week high price of $5.59 and 15.25% above the 52-week low of $0.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 41420.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 49.17K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Power REIT (PW) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Power REIT (AMEX:PW) trade information

Sporting -5.78% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the PW stock price touched $0.59 or saw a rise of 20.26%. Year-to-date, Power REIT shares have moved -85.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.59%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Power REIT (AMEX:PW) have changed -10.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 6470.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.08.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $44.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 98.66% from current levels. The projected low price target is $44.00 while the price target rests at a high of $44.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -7357.63% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -7357.63% from current levels.

Power REIT (PW) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -61.26% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 0.70%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.01 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.29 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $2.55 million and $1.82 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -21.20% for the current quarter and 25.80% for the next.

PW Dividends

Power REIT is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Power REIT (AMEX:PW)’s Major holders

Insiders own 19.13% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 16.97% with a share float percentage of 20.98%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Power REIT having a total of 24 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are AdvisorShares Investments, LLC with over 0.27 million shares worth more than $0.44 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, AdvisorShares Investments, LLC held 7.93% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, with the holding of over 0.16 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.26 million and represent 4.65% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF and Financial Investors Tr-Emerald Banking & Finance Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 7.21% shares in the company for having 0.24 million shares of worth $0.28 million while later fund manager owns 0.16 million shares of worth $0.27 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 4.65% of company’s outstanding stock.