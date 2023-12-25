Peraso Inc. (PRSO) Gains 8.18%, Causing Bears To Win

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) has a beta value of 2.01 and has seen 0.4 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.29M, closed the last trade at $0.27 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 8.18% during that session. The PRSO stock price is -388.89% off its 52-week high price of $1.32 and 55.56% above the 52-week low of $0.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.42 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.64 million shares.

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) trade information

Sporting 8.18% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the PRSO stock price touched $0.27 or saw a rise of 3.23%. Year-to-date, Peraso Inc. shares have moved -62.51%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 26.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) have changed 40.07%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.96 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.16.

Peraso Inc. (PRSO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Peraso Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -42.38% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 57.53%, compared to 9.10% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 56.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 13.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30.00%.

PRSO Dividends

Peraso Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.80% with a share float percentage of 9.03%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Peraso Inc. having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Armistice Capital, LLC with over 2.4 million shares worth more than $1.19 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Armistice Capital, LLC held 10.70% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 0.44 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.22 million and represent 1.94% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.02% shares in the company for having 0.45 million shares of worth $0.22 million while later fund manager owns 30551.0 shares of worth $29839.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.14% of company’s outstanding stock.