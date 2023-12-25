PARTS iD Inc (ID): What Makes The Stock Attractive?

PARTS iD Inc (AMEX:ID) has a beta value of -0.17 and has seen 0.24 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.70M, closed the last trade at $0.09 per share which meant it -1.60% during that session. The ID stock price is -1100.0% off its 52-week high price of $1.08 and 22.22% above the 52-week low of $0.07. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.57 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.60 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that PARTS iD Inc (ID) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

PARTS iD Inc (AMEX:ID) trade information

Sporting -1.60% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the ID stock price touched $0.09 or saw a rise of 11.59%. Year-to-date, PARTS iD Inc shares have moved -91.15%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of PARTS iD Inc (AMEX:ID) have changed 1.53%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.33 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.13.

PARTS iD Inc (ID) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -79.40% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 8.80%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $16.12 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $15.71 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $104.26 million and $79.88 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -84.50% for the current quarter and -80.30% for the next.

ID Dividends

PARTS iD Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on December 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

PARTS iD Inc (AMEX:ID)’s Major holders

Insiders own 65.98% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.72% with a share float percentage of 2.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PARTS iD Inc having a total of 15 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. with over 0.18 million shares worth more than $74934.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. held 0.51% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 0.15 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $61476.0 and represent 0.42% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.49% shares in the company for having 0.17 million shares of worth $71265.0 while later fund manager owns 0.14 million shares of worth $60168.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.41% of company’s outstanding stock.